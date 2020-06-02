Nikola Powers Up And The State Of Supply Chains: Midday Market Update

On today's Midday Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill are talking about the SONAR powered data, issues, and news that moves you.

On this episode they're joined by Michael Ryan, Managing Partner The M. Ryan Group; John Kingston, editor-at-large, FreightWaves; and Market Experts Andrew Cox, Anthony Smith, and Zach Strickland.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 PM ET on FreightWaves Linkedin and Facebook, channels.

Watch

Apple Podcast

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Show Less