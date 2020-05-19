Market Overview

How COVID-19 Is Changing Uber's Focus
FreightWaves  
May 19, 2020 5:50pm   Comments
On today's Coronavirus Freight Market Update, Michael Vincent and Kevin Hill are talking about the economic impact that COVID-19 is having on freight and the transportation industry. They cover the latest news and freight flows backed by data-driven insights powered by SONAR.

On this episode they're joined by William Driegert Co-founder and Head of Operations at Uber Freight; Lori Ann LaRocco CNBC Sr. Editor of Guests, Maritime Trade Columnist for FreightWaves, Author "Trade War Containers Don't Lie"; and Market Experts Andrew Cox, Anthony Smith, and Andrew Cox.

This is a live interactive event, viewers are encouraged to comment and call-in during broadcasts Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 PM ET on FreightWaves LinkedinFacebook, and YouTube channels.

