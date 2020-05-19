Today's Pickup: Bulkloads Rolls Out Early Features Of TMS

The first part of a new transportation management system (TMS) from Bulkloads is now available. The new offering, Doc Scanning, includes a document library for carriers to send documents to shippers and brokers through the Bulkloads app, allowing the documents to be retrieved through the website.

The full TMS will be rolled out in June.

"I believe the solutions built can improve safety and create efficiency by allowing the driver to be paid faster and the shipper/broker to collect documents quicker to invoice their client," said Jared Flinn, operating partner of Bulkloads.

Bulkloads.com is a load board for the bulk industry. Its goal is to simplify the entire load cycle process including but not limited to carrier procurement, dispatch, load tracking, document management, and payments.

The introduction of the TMS and this first phase is coming at a time when the demand for digitizing tickets and bills of lading has grown because of COVID-19.

With this first phase, carriers can keep tabs on all documents sent to shippers, brokers, and next-day pay factoring services. Shippers and brokers can sort and organize all bills of lading and other documents sent in by carriers for easy paperwork flow.

There is an alert system in place in which shippers, brokers, and carriers will receive notifications when new documents are sent.

When introduced, the full TMS will allow shippers, brokers, and carriers to manage the full load cycle from their computer or smartphone screen.

The Doc Scanning feature is already in use on the app for both free and Pro members.

The Northwest Seaport Alliance saw a 23.5% drop in total container volume in April. The alliance represents the ports of Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.

"The sale of substantially all assets of the company through a Chapter 11 process is in the best interests. The alternative was certain liquidation and loss of the company's 950 jobs."

– Andrew Hinkelman, chief restructuring officer for Comcar, which filed for bankruptcy protection on Sunday

Intermodal Struggles Grow

The intermodal sector was slowing prior to COVID-19. It is showing few signs of a quick rebound, even as economies start to reopen. (Logistics Management)

Diesel prices continue to slide

Even as the price of oil slowly climbs, diesel prices continue falling, dropping another eight-tenths of a cent to $2.386 a gallon last week, according to the Energy Information Administration. (Transport Topics)

Autoworkers Remain Tested

Detroit's automakers plan to test symptomatic employees as the company's start reopening their Michigan plants. (Wall Street Journal)

Ikea To Purchase Shopping Malls

Believing distressed real estate is a good buy, Ikea is exploring the purchase of up to 45 shopping malls in the U.S. to expand its brand. (Reuters)

FedEx, Microsoft Form Tracking Deal

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) are joining forces to provide more in-depth and real-time tracking of goods through the supply chain. (CNBC)

XPO Logistics has partnered with Soles4Souls, a nonprofit organization that takes unwanted shoes and clothing and uses them to provide economic relief and jobs to break the cycle of poverty. XPO will provide logistics services free of charge to the organization by shipping four ocean containers full of shoes from China to Soles4Souls distribution hubs in the U.S., Canada, and the Netherlands. The shoes have been donated by Skechers and will be distributed to children living below the poverty line in each country. You can learn more about Soles4Souls at www.soles4souls.org.

Photo provided by FreightWaves.