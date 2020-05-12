Daily Freight Futures Curve
Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot month futures prices
It was a calm start to the week for the Trucking Freight Futures markets as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202005) rose a fraction to $1.361 per mile. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202005) rose 0.25% to $1.206, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202005) fell a fraction to $1.467. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202005) held steady at $1.410.
In the East, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202005) inched up to $1.427, as did the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202005), to $1.859. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202005) slipped a notch to $0.946. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202005) rose a fraction to $2.111 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202005) fell 0.36%, to $0.823. It was an up day for the South, as the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202005) rose 0.4% to $1.337 and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202005) rose fractionally to $1.075.
FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist
SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Spot month futures prices
Photo courtesy of FreightWaves.
The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.
Posted-In: freight futuresMarkets