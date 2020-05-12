Daily Freight Futures Curve

Freight Futures data to watch today: Spot month futures prices

It was a calm start to the week for the Trucking Freight Futures markets as the spot National contract (FUT.VNU202005) rose a fraction to $1.361 per mile. The South regional contract (FUT.VSU202005) rose 0.25% to $1.206, while the West regional contract (FUT.VWU202005) fell a fraction to $1.467. The East regional contract (FUT.VEU202005) held steady at $1.410.

In the East, the CHI to ATL contract (FUT.VCA202005) inched up to $1.427, as did the ATL to PHL contract (FUT.VAP202005), to $1.859. The PHL to CHI contract (FUT.VPC202005) slipped a notch to $0.946. In the West, the LAX to SEA contract (FUT.VLS202005) rose a fraction to $2.111 and the SEA to LAX contract (FUT.VSL202005) fell 0.36%, to $0.823. It was an up day for the South, as the LAX to DAL contract (FUT.VLD202005) rose 0.4% to $1.337 and the DAL to LAX contract (FUT.VDL202005) rose fractionally to $1.075.

FreightWaves SONAR: Tree Map Watchlist

SONAR Tickers: Tree Map Watchlist – Spot month futures prices

Photo courtesy of FreightWaves.