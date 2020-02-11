7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.
Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.
Losers
Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings.
NCR (NASDAQ: NCR) shares are trading lower after the company issued 2020 EPS guidance below estimates.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings.
Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares are trading lower after the company issued first-quarter sales guidance below estimates.
Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading lower after the company reported comparable sales for the first two months of the fourth quarter declined 5.4% and gross margin declined roughly 300 basis points.
