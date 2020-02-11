Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session

Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2020 4:48pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Losers

Lyft (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings.

NCR (NASDAQ: NCR) shares are trading lower after the company issued 2020 EPS guidance below estimates.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) shares are trading lower after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings.

Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares are trading lower after the company issued first-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are trading lower after the company reported comparable sales for the first two months of the fourth quarter declined 5.4% and gross margin declined roughly 300 basis points.

Posted-In: Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AKAM + BBBY)

Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2020
19 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
83 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session
Barron's Picks And Pans: Apple, Boeing, Disney, Tesla And More
83 Software—Infrastructure Stocks Moving In Friday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga