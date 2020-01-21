27 Medical Devices Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Session

Gainers

• Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) stock rose 24.9% to $2.16 during Tuesday's regular session.

• Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) stock surged 24.8% to $1.23. According to the most recent rating by Ladenburg Thalmann, on December 03, the current rating is at Buy.

• Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares surged 24.3% to $2.56.

• Accuray, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAY) shares surged 13.4% to $3.72. According to the most recent rating by BTIG Research, on January 21, the current rating is at Buy.

• AdaptHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHCO) stock moved upwards by 7.7% to $12.39. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on January 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $15.00.

• Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) stock rose 6.1% to $1.21.

• Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) shares surged 6.0% to $192.14. The most recent rating by Morgan Stanley, on December 17, is at Equal-Weight, with a price target of $198.00.

• Titan Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) stock moved upwards by 5.9% to $0.54.

• Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) stock surged 5.8% to $14.28.

• Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) stock rose 5.7% to $169.44. The most recent rating by JP Morgan, on December 04, is at Overweight, with a price target of $200.00.

• SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) shares increased by 4.0% to $1.64.

• Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares surged 4.0% to $1.98.

• ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) stock rose 3.8% to $4.87.

• InMode, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMD) stock rose 3.7% to $46.72. The most recent rating by Roth Capital, on December 19, is at Buy, with a price target of $13.00.

• SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) shares increased by 3.5% to $13.35. The most recent rating by Wolfe Research, on January 09, is at Underperform, with a price target of $7.00.

• Biolase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) stock increased by 3.2% to $0.83.

• Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) shares increased by 3.2% to $6.86.

Losers

• Second Sight Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) stock decreased by 10.2% to $4.58 during Tuesday's regular session. The most recent rating by Dougherty & Co., on December 13, is at Buy, with a price target of $2.00.

• Iridex, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRIX) stock fell 8.2% to $3.13.

• Itamar Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITMR) shares decreased by 5.2% to $14.60.

• Axogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares declined 4.8% to $13.63. The most recent rating by Canaccord Genuity, on November 07, is at Buy, with a price target of $25.00.

• Digirad, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRAD) stock plummeted 4.5% to $2.78.

• TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) stock plummeted 4.2% to $14.31. The most recent rating by Jefferies, on December 03, is at Buy, with a price target of $23.00.

• Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) stock decreased by 4.1% to $11.83. The most recent rating by Bank of America, on November 12, is at Buy, with a price target of $12.00.

• Dynatronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYNT) shares decreased by 3.9% to $0.91.

• Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) shares fell 3.4% to $7.18.

• Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares fell 3.1% to $7.41. According to the most recent rating by William Blair, on November 05, the current rating is at Outperform.