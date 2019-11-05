FreightWaves LIVE: Agendas With An Impact And Transparency19's Great Debate

On this episode FreightWaves EVP – Events Arlen Stark joins Dooner to discuss how scheduling makes an impact on event attendee experience. Listen in to get the most out of your industry events and learn why FreightWaves removed all panels from their events.

Then, in a FreightWaves Flashback, Arlen picks one of his favorite moments from Transparency19. It's The Great Debate: Is The Sky Falling. Noel Perry, Principal, Transport Futures vs Zach Strickland, Director of Freight Market Intelligence, FreightWaves moderated by FreightWaves President George Abernathy.

Subscribe on

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

Watch this historic moment

Get tickets to FreightWaves LIVE : Chicago

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Image Sourced from Pixabay