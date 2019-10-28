Dana, Lonestar Specialty Vehicles Launch All-Electric Terminal Tractor

Trying to further build out its electrification portfolio, Dana Inc. has partnered with Lonestar Specialty Vehicles to produce an all-electric terminal tractor. The announcement was made Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, 2019, at the North American Commercial Vehicle Show in Atlanta.

"This is an example of recycling and repurposing because of the [retrofitting] of diesel tractors," explained Steve Slesinksi, director of product planning for Dana.

Dana also announced it had secured two electric powertrain programs with "major North American" vehicle manufacturers. Mark Wallace, president of Dana's Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, declined to name the manufacturers, but said the integration of Dana's e-Powertrain systems would add thousands of new electrified vehicles to the roads.

The manufacturers will add Dana's Spicer Electrified e-Propulsion system, which comprises a Dana TM4 motor and inverter; a Spicer Electrified e-Power system, which generates, stores and manages energy for the vehicle and consists of battery packs, battery management system, onboard charger, power electronics cradle and electrified auxiliary systems; and a Dana-developed software and controls system.

The agreements were made possible in part by Dana's0 recent acquisition of Nordresa, Wallace said.

"These new vehicle programs leverage Dana's complete e-Powertrain products and capabilities, while demonstrating our ability to deliver end-to-end electric systems for our customers, which will in turn, provide Dana profitable growth through electrified system sales.

Dana currently has over 16,000 commercial vehicles operating with Dana electrification systems installed globally. Those vehicles, many in China, have amassed over 600 million miles of customer experience and resulted in a savings of 160,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide and the use of 3.5 billion fewer gallons of diesel fuel.

The terminal tractor from Lonestar will be available in 4×2, 6×2 and 6×4 configurations. There will be four available models: the T22/S22 models will provide up to 22 hours of continuous operation with only two hours required for a full charge. The T12/S12 models offer 12 hours of continuous power. Available gross combination weight ratings are 80,000 or 101,000 pounds.

Dana is supplying its e-Power system and e-Propulsion system. The e-Power system features max voltage of 650 volts and peak power of 228 kW on the T22/S22 models, and 650 and 114 on the T12/S12 models.

The models include a three-phase motor that powers an electric fifth-wheel boom lift.

"Lonestar is excited to be working with Dana to bring our electrified terminal tractor solution to the market," Blake Yazel, general manager for Lonestar Specialty Vehicle Group, said. "It provides customers with an environmentally friendly solution for increased uptime and lower service intervals, adding tremendous value to our product offerings."

On its website, Dana offers a total cost of ownership calculator as well as electrification training videos.

