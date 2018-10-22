Market Overview

Some Key Funds May Be On The Precipice
David Russell, TradeStation  
October 22, 2018 5:33pm   Comments
Volatility’s on the rise this month, and three popular ETFs are trying to hang on.

The Market Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH), S&P SPDR Financial ETF (NYSE: XLF) and S&P SPDR Energy ETF (NYSE: XLE) had all slammed down to apparent support levels earlier in the year. At the same time, they’ve made a series of higher lows.

Some chart watchers may view that kind of price action as “bearish descending triangles” with the potential for more downside. They’ve also recently broken under their 200-day moving averages, another potentially negative signal.


Market Vector Semiconductor ETF (SMH) with levels and 200-day MA.

SPDR Financial ETF (XLF) with levels and 200-day MA.

SPDR Energy ETF (XLF) with levels and 200-day MA.
Disclosure: This post is for educational purposes only and should not be interpreted as a trade recommendation.

Posted-In: contributor contributorsMarkets Trading Ideas ETFs

8 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session