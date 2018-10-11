Is Now The Time To Buy Stocks? Cramer Thinks So

The Dow Jones Industrial Average suffered one of the worst single trading day sessions in recent memory Wednesday, while the S&P 500 its first five-day losing streak since late 2016. A "vicious correction is a terrible thing to waste," said CNBC's Jim Cramer.

The Time To Buy Is 'Upon Us'

Wednesday's trading session flashed at least one signal that the stock market's move to the downside may be overexaggerated, Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show. Selling activity was 10 times higher than buying activity, which could mean the time for big selling "may have come and gone."

Of coarse, investors shouldn't jump into the market with all the cash that was sitting on the sidelines, Cramer said. Rather, investors should be buying small positions of "some of the great stocks" that are "generational changers," like the "cloud kings" or FANG names, the CNBC host said.

Finally, the market selloff is attributed to a handful of concerning events, including rising interest rates and global trade tensions. But when all of the negative catalyst are reflected in stocks after a selloff, investors can return to being aggressive at that point, Cramer said.

"The time to buy is upon us slowly but surely," he said.

