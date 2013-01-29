Breadth, Starting to Show a Bit of Weariness, but Still Really Strong

Yesterday's breadth charts has us interested and watching closely the breadth performance today. There are some subtle changes in the season here.
Our Zweig did a bit of a fold, even though prices held their ground:
The CVI – Cumulating volume was also negative:
Our 40 DPI has crossed the 15 DMA. That is a momentum top warning signal:
New Highs / New Lows are still signaling channeling:
Our Trenders remain bullish:
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: MarketsTrading Ideas