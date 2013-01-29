Potential Road Bumps For The Market

By Jeff Pierce

FYTI – For Your Trading Information

On Tuesday, Jan 29 @ 4:30pm EST - Serge Berger of Steady Trader will be hosting a free educational webinar on “The Power of Candlesticks”.

In this webinar, Serge Berger will discuss the power of using candlesticks in technical analysis. Candlesticks are powerful formations that allow chart analysts to depict significant turnaround points in sentiment and price. They are also an invaluable part of Serge's swing trading style.

Serge is featured in the recently published book Traders At Work: How The World's Most Successful Traders Make Their Living In The Market. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from one of the best.