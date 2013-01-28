ñol

Amazon Pulls Back Sharply Ahead Of Earnings

by Benzinga Staff 
January 28, 2013 3:22 PM | 1 min read

After new 52 week and all time highs last week, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is pulling back sharply. The stock is trading at $275.72, -8.27 (-2.91%). This drop is occurring as investors are taking profits ahead of earnings on Tuesday, January 29th, 2013, after the markets close. Wall Street is expecting earnings of $0.29 per share.

The key to remember is that Amazon, even if they beat estimates is still trading at a 100 plus price-to-earnings ratio. Institutions are unloading, recognizing this. On a technical basis, the chart is extremely extended and there may be a reversal candle on the daily chart as of today. That is a very bearish signal. All eyes will be on Amazon tomorrow when they report.

Gareth Soloway
InTheMoneyStocks

