Traders Should Have "Buy The Dip" Mentality

By Jeff Pierce

Below is the sentiment/bias of the major contributors at zentrader for the next 2 weeks. The majority of this group was very bullish for the last two weeks and the markets have rallied strongly. Can the recent rally continue with only 2 remaining bulls (Jeff and Chris) and a few others taking a more conservative neutral stance?

All About Trends – A well deserved pullback to relieve some extreme optimism then a final drive to a top. Could be 2 weeks, could be 2 months. Folks, topping IS a process. Buy the dips in issues with good technical structure at support zones and hang on to your hat. – Neutral

Financial Tap – There is an extreme bid under the market that has the ability to punish the bears. Even with tight stops here the market could easily inflict a series of small cuts that begin to add up over time. The risk reward sets up nicely for a quick gain on the short side; just don't overstay your welcome once the decline unfolds. – Neutral

Liz DeMera – (Very) Bearish

Less 52 week NYSE and Nasdaq Highs

NYSE Advancing Volume As A % of Total Volume has peaked and declining

55 Day Moving Average of NYSE TRIN Overbought

CBOE INDEX Put/Call Ratio as a 10 Day MA at an extreme low

Karen Starich – The S&P 500 closed above 1500 on Friday for the first time since 2007. Pluto at 10 degrees Capricorn supports a strong economy in America and suggests the markets will continue higher. We could see a move higher early in the week with a pullback at the end of the week. February will most likely be very bullish. - Neutral Bullish

Jeff Pierce – All of my time frames for Dow and Nasdaq remain solidly up. I see no reason to think this market will have anything other than a small pullback /sideways correction. Continue to buy long, but be smart about booking profits along the way and consider lightening up on the margin. Don't chase momentum here. – Bullish

Chris Ebert – Long call trading is now profitable as the bulls have gained confidence and strength, but long straddle trading remains unprofitable, so the bulls have not yet pushed the market to its upper limit. Any minor corrections over the next week or two should be followed by a continuation of the uptrend. (Very) Bullish

Previous Trading Sentiment:

01.14.2013 Lone Bear Comes From Market Internals

12.31.2012 Fiscal Cliff Keeps Many Traders On Sidelines

12-10-2012 Fed Has Trader Sentiment At Standoff