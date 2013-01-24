Friday January 25th watchlist

( click to enlarge )





The chart of Vonage Holdings Corp. VG looks great as it continues to trade within a large ascending triangle pattern with resistance at 2.55. That resistance level is the area to watch closely and breakout above is a strong buy signal.





Shares of GT Advanced Technologies Inc GTAT closed above its 50-day moving average for the first time since September 2012, a strong bullish sign that puts the next stage of resistance at $3.56. On the technical chart, we can see a few things going on here. First, the MACD continues to trend higher near to cross above 0. Also, stochastics are indicating a trend reversal to the upside. Last, and definitely not least, the RSI back above the 50 centre line. You should keep this stock on your screen radar.





Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD has been in a range over the past two weeks. The stock looks like it wants to breakout of this range, but has not been able to gain the needed momentum. Today's high of $78.75 is the top of this range, which makes it resistance for the breakout move. You should keep this stock on your screen radar.





Apollo Group Inc APOL looks to be breaking out, as the stock closed up 52 cents on Thursday. APOL looks to have bounced off lows earlier this month as it gains upside momentum. You need to watch it closely and be ready for this upside move.





MELA Sciences, Inc. MELA has pulled back into support and may offer some value here.





Leucadia National Corp. LUK finally broke out and made a nice move today. I'll be watching the stock for a continuation move on Friday. LUK has good upside potential, so keep watching the stock for further moves.



