BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: When Will The Fed Stop Hiking Interest Rates?

by Asli Tolon Coskun, Benzinga Editor 
September 29, 2022 3:58 PM | 1 min read
BENZINGA TV EXCLUSIVE: When Will The Fed Stop Hiking Interest Rates?

On today's (Sept. 29) episode of the "Stock Market Movers," host Mitch Hoch speaks to Lance Robert, chief strategist for RIA Advisor, to find out his thoughts on the bear market, Fed hikes and the Bank of England.

Stock Market Movers is all about covering the top stock market headlines on the day!

Watch the full episode HERE

NOT FINANCIAL ADVICE

The information contained in this podcast is not intended, nor should be understood or construed, as financial advice.

Photo: Stock Market Movers via Benzinga

