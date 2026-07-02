Deal Dispatch: Authentic Brands Acquires Care Bears, Kroger Buys Giant Eagle, Dish Corp. Bankruptcy

New On The Block

Updates From The Block

Cardinal Midstream Partners, an independent midstream energy company, agreed to sell its wholly owned subsidiaries, Cardinal Delaware Basin and Cardinal New Mexico, to San Mateo Midstream for $752 million. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval and customary closing conditions.

CVC Capital Partners is purchasing Irca, a global B2B manufacturer of ingredient solutions for the food manufacturing, foodservice and artisanal channels, from Advent. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Private equity firm Thompson Street Capital Partners has agreed to acquire Arrow Pest Control, a national provider of pest control services to residential and commercial customers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Off The Block

Bankruptcy Block

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

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