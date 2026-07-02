Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
United Therapeutics on cell phone in front of computer screen
July 2, 2026 9:06 AM 2 min read

United Therapeutics Expands Immune Therapy Pipeline With Thymmune

United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) said Thursday it has acquired privately held Thymmune Therapeutics.

Thymmune is a preclinical biotechnology company developing regenerative thymic cell therapies designed to restore immune function and improve transplant outcomes.

Acquisition Includes Milestone-Based Payments

Under the agreement, United Therapeutics will pay $140 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

United Therapeutics reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.28 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Former Thymmune shareholders are also eligible for up to $160 million in additional earn-out payments tied to clinical and regulatory milestones through the end of 2031.

Deal Brings Preclinical Thymic Cell Therapy Platform

Thymmune is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative thymic cell therapies designed to address post-transplant organ tolerance, immunodeficiencies, and autoimmune diseases.

Its technology uses a proprietary process to convert human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into thymic cells. Once implanted, these cells mature into multiple cell types capable of restoring healthy T-cell function, a key component of the immune system responsible for fighting infections and disease.

The thymus plays a central role in developing and training T-cells, making it essential for maintaining a functional immune system.

Lead Candidate Targets Rare Immune Disorder

Thymmune’s lead candidate, THY-100, is being developed for congenital athymia, an ultra-rare condition in which infants are born without a functioning thymus.

According to the company, preclinical animal studies have shown that THY-100 can generate a neo-thymus inside the body that supports T-cell development.

If clinical proof of concept is established, the therapy could enable broader applications in thymic regenerative medicine, including transplant tolerance, immune-mediated diseases, and improving immune function in older adults with declining T-cell activity.

UTHR Stock Price Activity: United Therapeutics shares were up 1.24% at $553.93 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved