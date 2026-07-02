United Therapeutics Expands Immune Therapy Pipeline With Thymmune

United Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:UTHR) said Thursday it has acquired privately held Thymmune Therapeutics.

Thymmune is a preclinical biotechnology company developing regenerative thymic cell therapies designed to restore immune function and improve transplant outcomes.

Acquisition Includes Milestone-Based Payments

Under the agreement, United Therapeutics will pay $140 million in cash, subject to certain post-closing adjustments.

United Therapeutics reported cash and cash equivalents of $1.28 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Former Thymmune shareholders are also eligible for up to $160 million in additional earn-out payments tied to clinical and regulatory milestones through the end of 2031.

Deal Brings Preclinical Thymic Cell Therapy Platform

Thymmune is a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative thymic cell therapies designed to address post-transplant organ tolerance, immunodeficiencies, and autoimmune diseases.

Its technology uses a proprietary process to convert human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) into thymic cells. Once implanted, these cells mature into multiple cell types capable of restoring healthy T-cell function, a key component of the immune system responsible for fighting infections and disease.

The thymus plays a central role in developing and training T-cells, making it essential for maintaining a functional immune system.

Lead Candidate Targets Rare Immune Disorder

Thymmune’s lead candidate, THY-100, is being developed for congenital athymia, an ultra-rare condition in which infants are born without a functioning thymus.

According to the company, preclinical animal studies have shown that THY-100 can generate a neo-thymus inside the body that supports T-cell development.

If clinical proof of concept is established, the therapy could enable broader applications in thymic regenerative medicine, including transplant tolerance, immune-mediated diseases, and improving immune function in older adults with declining T-cell activity.

UTHR Stock Price Activity: United Therapeutics shares were up 1.24% at $553.93 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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