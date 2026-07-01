(Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include the European Commission’s response.)

Paramount has expressed confidence in its proposed solutions, claiming that they “directly and comprehensively address any concerns expressed in the European Commission’s preliminary assessment and support the path for timely clearance”, reported Reuters on Wednesday, citing a regulatory filing.

The European Commission, acting as the EU competition enforcer, has kept the details of the proposed remedies under wraps, in line with its policy. The decision deadline has been extended from July 7 to July 22 to allow time for the assessment of the proposed remedy.

Paramount SkyDance did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments.

Paula Ritter-Moschütz, Press Officer for Competition and Customs, European Commission, said, “The content of the commitments is not something we disclose before a decision has been taken. We also cannot speculate on the outcome of our investigation.”

Another SEC filing from Paramount on Wednesday stated that the Competition Protection Agency of Kuwait, the Austrian Federal Competition Authority, and the Australian government unconditionally approved the merger.

Paramount Faces UK Hurdle

However, Paramount told CNN that it remains confident the proposed deal poses no UK media plurality concerns and expects the transaction to proceed on schedule.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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