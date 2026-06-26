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Los Angeles, California – May 20, 2024: T-Mobile store. The United States based wireless network operator
June 26, 2026 6:09 AM 3 min read

Could Elon Musk’s SpaceX Buy T-Mobile? Analyst Sees Wireless Giant As ‘Clear Choice’

According to a Financial Times report on Friday, SpaceX  President Gwynne Shotwell told investors about the company’s plans to launch a Starlink retail product for U.S. consumers and build its own terrestrial ​mobile network.

SpaceX and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

SpaceX’s Wireless Push

Earlier this year, when an X user asked Musk about “Starlink phone”, he responded that it was “not out of the question at some point,” adding that it would be “very different” from today’s smartphones and optimized for AI workloads. Days later, however, he clarified that SpaceX is “not developing a phone.”

TMUS holds a growth rating of 28.43% and a quality rating of 34.69%, according to Benzinga’s Proprietary Edge Rankings. The Benzinga growth metric evaluates a stock’s historical earnings and revenue expansion across multiple timeframes, prioritizing both long-term trends and recent performance.

TMUS Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, TMUS declined 9.02%, as per Benzinga Pro data. On Thursday, it closed 0.43% higher at $181.57.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image via Shutterstock

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