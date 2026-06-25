Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Dynamic digital stock market chart with red and green candlesticks and a blue line graph.
June 25, 2026 5:01 PM 2 min read

ON Semi To Acquire Synaptics In $7 Billion All-Stock Deal: SYNA Rallies, ON Shares Take Hit

Deal Details

ON Semi will acquire Synaptics in an all-stock transaction, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $7 billion. The transaction value reflects a fixed exchange ratio of 1.350 shares of ON Semi common stock for each Synaptics share and represents an approximately 19% premium to the volume-weighted average closing prices of ON Semi and Synaptics over the past 10 trading days.

The companies stated the combination would expand ON Semi’s capabilities across AI infrastructure and extend into edge-based applications.

The combined entity is expected to address additional end markets, including autonomous driving, robotics and augmented and virtual reality.

Financially, the companies stated the transaction is expected to be accretive to non-GAAP earnings per share within 18 months of closing, with anticipated annual synergies of approximately $200 million.

Under the terms of the agreement, Synaptics shareholders will receive 1.350 shares of ON Semi common stock for each Synaptics share held at closing.

This exchange ratio implies that Synaptics shareholders will own approximately 12% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction and one Synaptics board member is expected to join the ON Semi board following closing.

Price Action

ON Semi shares moved lower on the news, while Synaptics climbed in after-hours trading following the announcement.

ON, SYNA Stock Price Activity: ON Semiconductor stock was down 7.61% at $109.70 and Synaptics stock climbed 11.45% to $142 during after-hours trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved