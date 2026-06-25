Bio-Techne shareholders will receive $73 per share in cash, representing a 36% premium to the company’s one-month volume-weighted average trading price.

The deal has already been approved by Bio-Techne’s board and the relevant corporate bodies of Merck KGaA and is expected to close in late 2026 or early 2027, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Expanding Life Science Capabilities Across Key Growth Areas

Merck KGaA said the acquisition aligns with its medium- and long-term strategy focused on high-growth areas, integrated workflows, and innovation through mergers and acquisitions.

The combination would unite two life sciences companies with complementary portfolios spanning discovery, translational research, development, testing, and commercial manufacturing.

Bio-Techne brings a broad portfolio of recombinant proteins, cytokines, growth factors, antibodies, and immunoassay kits. The company also owns ProteinSimple, which specializes in automated protein detection and analysis instruments.

Additionally, Bio-Techne’s RNAscope and related in situ hybridization technologies are expected to strengthen Merck KGaA’s capabilities in spatial biology and diagnostics.

Cell And Gene Therapy Portfolio Set To Gain Scale

The acquisition is also expected to enhance Merck KGaA’s position in cell and gene therapy. Bio-Techne currently holds a 19.9% stake in Wilson Wolf Corporation, a manufacturer of cell culture devices, including the G-Rex product line, and expects to acquire the remaining ownership after 2027 under an existing forward contract.

Bio-Techne generated more than $1.2 billion in fiscal 2025 net sales. The company employs more than 3,000 people globally and operates 34 locations and 15 manufacturing facilities across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Switzerland, and China.

Merck Expects Synergies And Earnings Benefits

Merck KGaA said the transaction will broaden its Process Solutions business by increasing exposure to higher-value reagents, analytics, and advanced research tools while strengthening discovery, development, and manufacturing capabilities.

The acquisition will be financed through a combination of existing cash and new debt, while the company expects to maintain an investment-grade credit rating.

Merck KGaA has cash and cash equivalents of about 2.74 billion euros ($3.11 billion), according to its latest quarterly results.

Merck KGaA expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to EBITDA pre margin for both its Life Science business and the broader group after closing.

Earnings per share are projected to become accretive by the third year following completion, with annual cost synergies of about 140 million euros ($159.03 million) expected to be fully realized by that time.

TECH Stock Price Activity: Bio-Techne shares were up 19.39% at $70.29 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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