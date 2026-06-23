The deal would create a fully integrated rare-earth mine-to-magnet platform. It combines Energy Fuels’ mining, processing, and refining assets with VAC’s permanent-magnet manufacturing business.

Acquisition Details

Energy Fuels will acquire 100% of Vacuumschmelze GmbH & Co. KG, Ara VAC TopCo US LLC, and their consolidated subsidiaries from Ara Partners.

The transaction includes $718 million in cash and 65.853 million newly issued Energy Fuels shares, based on Energy Fuels’ June 22 closing share price of $16.12.

Rare Earth Growth Platform

VAC has more than 100 years of production expertise, over 400 patents, more than 1,000 customers, and magnet facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Its Sumter, South Carolina, facility can produce 2,000 tonnes of permanent magnets annually and can scale to 12,000 tonnes.

The combined company will target customers in automotive, aerospace and defense, robotics, data centers, electronics, and industrial automation.

VAC’s permanent magnet customer pipeline represents more than $2 billion in potential annual revenue. Energy Fuels expects the deal to immediately add to cash flow and margins.

Funding And Executive Commentary

Energy Fuels has received a conditional commitment for up to $725 million from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital to support the expansion of its White Mesa Mill in Utah and the construction of a planned American Metals Plant.

The company also secured a $250 million term loan commitment from Goldman Sachs to support the refinancing of certain VAC debt. VAC holds a $41 million U.S. Department of War grant for a U.S. metal-making facility.

“This is a transformational moment for Energy Fuels and the global rare earth supply chain,” said Energy Fuels CEO Ross Bhappu.

“Together with VAC, we will strengthen global rare earth and magnet supply chains, providing a reliable, secure and diversified source of critical materials from mines to highly valued permanent magnets.”

As of March 31, 2026, Energy Fuels had $108.4 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Energy Fuels Technical Analysis

The stock remains up 194.16% over the past 12 months. However, it has entered a consolidation phase after strong gains earlier this year. It reached its 52-week high in January and posted another notable swing high in May.

The short-term trend has weakened. The stock is trading 5.4% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.6% below its 200-day SMA. This suggests recent rallies have attracted sellers instead of gaining momentum.

The relative strength index (RSI) stands at 46.23. That is a neutral reading, but it leans slightly bearish. The RSI measures the strength of price momentum. A reading in the mid-40s often points to choppy trading rather than a sustained uptrend.

The moving averages also paint a mixed picture. The 20-day SMA sits below the 50-day SMA, which signals near-term weakness. However, the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA. That longer-term “golden cross,” established in July 2025, is still intact. As a result, the stock remains in a broader uptrend even as short-term pressure persists.

Investors should also watch the key technical levels.

Key resistance: $16.50. This level is close to the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $16.49 and could limit any rebound.

$16.50. This level is close to the 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) of $16.49 and could limit any rebound. Key support: $13.50. This level stands well above the 52-week low of $5.33 and may serve as an important floor if selling pressure continues.

UUUU Stock Price Activity: Energy Fuels shares were down 3.41% at $15.57 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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