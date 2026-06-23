Notably, Meta’s investment does not include access to CRED’s user data; instead, the company gains Shah’s expertise as he joins WhatsApp, succeeding Will Cathcart.

With a valuation exceeding $4 billion in its latest funding round, CRED plans to use the funds to “accelerate growth, build institutional muscle, and extend its leadership across categories.” CRED, a platform that rewards users for timely credit card bill payments, now handles more than 40% of India’s credit card bill payment volume.

“Meta comes in as a minority investor in CRED. No access to member data. While it’s come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive,” wrote Shah on X.

Following Shah’s departure, Miten Sampat, previously responsible for strategy and finance at CRED, will serve as interim CEO. The board is also working on “constituting the right leadership structure towards eventual IPO,” according to the company.

Meta Deepens India Expansion

Analyst Sees A Disguised Pattern

Author and independent analyst Shanaka Anslem Perera called the Meta’s latest move “an acqui-hire wearing a minority stake as a disguise.”

“Two deals, one pattern, and the pattern is the headline nobody is printing,” he wrote on X



Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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