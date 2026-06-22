Nextpower, Zimmermann Deal Expands Reach Across Europe’s Solar Market

Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) shares were down in Monday’s premarket session but bounced into the green once the stock market opened.

The company announced a definitive agreement to acquire Zimmermann PV-Steel Group, a Germany-based solar technology provider.

Dan Shugar, Nextpower CEO, said the $378-million transaction “represents the next chapter” for the company as it aims to expand internationally. The deal is expected to close in the second half of Nextpower’s fiscal 2027.

Zimmermann Expands Europe Reach

Zimmermann has more than 20 GW deployed and over 2,500 projects completed across 58 countries.

Nextpower aims to strengthen its presence in Europe, expand its addressable market with four new product lines, and extend its reach across 15 additional countries. Zimmermann’s established go-to-market channels will support demand for its product portfolio, including trackers, eBOS, PCS and BESS.

After closing, the acquired business will contribute about 300 million euros in annual revenue and 45 million euros in adjusted EBITDA on an annual run-rate basis.

Broader Solar Portfolio

The deal will add Zimmermann’s fixed tilt, carports, high-density trackers, agriPV solutions and floating PV offerings to Nextpower’s European portfolio.

Nextpower expects the acquisition and the launch of NX Gemini to more than double its addressable GW opportunity in Europe.

After the transaction closes, Zimmermann will operate as "Zimmermann PV, a Nextpower Company," preserving customer, employee and regional relationships while using Nextpower’s global footprint to scale.

NXT Technical Outlook: Trend And Momentum Signals

Nextpower’s stock is currently trading at $125.00, which is about 4.8% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $131.84 but slightly above its 50-day SMA of $125.35.

The stock’s 12-month performance shows a strong 124.02% increase, reflecting solid long-term growth. The 50-day SMA is currently above the 200-day SMA, indicating a bullish long-term trend.

Focusing on momentum, the MACD is above its signal line, suggesting upward pressure is building and could support a price rebound. This momentum is crucial as the stock navigates through its current premarket decline.

NXT Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

Nextpower is expected to provide its next financial update on July 28, 2026.

Analysts estimate EPS of $1.00, down from $1.16, while revenue is expected to rise to $939.27 million from $864 million. The stock’s P/E ratio of 32.8x suggests a premium valuation.

The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $149.34. Recent analyst moves include:

Mizuho : Neutral (Raises Target to $142.00) (June 8)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $142.00) (June 8) GLJ Research : Buy (Raises Target to $149.44) (June 3)

: Buy (Raises Target to $149.44) (June 3) Susquehanna: Positive (Raises Target to $180.00) (June 1)

NXT ETF Exposure: Top Clean Energy Funds Holding Shares

Significance: Because NXT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

NXT Stock Price Activity: Nextpower shares were up 1.66% at $127.99 at last check on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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