AbbVie Expands Immunology Footprint With Apogee $11 Billion Acquisition

The deal strengthens its immunology portfolio and accelerates AbbVie’s expansion into respiratory diseases through a pipeline of clinical-stage therapies targeting atopic dermatitis and asthma.

AbbVie will pay $135.11 per share in cash for all outstanding Apogee shares.

The deal will close in the third quarter of 2026.

AbbVie Expands Immunology Footprint With Apogee Acquisition

The acquisition brings Apogee’s lead candidate, zumilokibart (APG777), under development for atopic dermatitis (AD).

The company is also advancing APG273, a combination therapy comprising zumilokibart and APG333, for asthma.

AbbVie said the transaction has the potential to generate significant shareholder value, citing the blockbuster sales potential across Apogee’s pipeline.

Zumilokibart And Asthma Pipeline Drive Strategic Rationale

Zumilokibart produced clinically meaningful results in a Phase 2 study in AD, with about two-thirds of treated patients achieving significant skin clearance after 16 weeks.

The study also showed improvements in itch reduction and overall disease control.

Longer-term findings supported maintenance dosing schedules as infrequent as quarterly or twice yearly.

Apogee’s broader pipeline includes APG333, an antibody designed to block thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), an inflammatory signaling protein implicated in lung disease.

Phase 1 data showed APG333 demonstrated a long half-life and suppressed type 2 inflammatory markers for up to six months following dosing.

Interim Phase 1b data for zumilokibart in asthma, combined with APG333 findings, support the potential for APG273 to be administered quarterly or twice yearly.

Deal Expected To Boost AbbVie Earnings Beginning In 2032

AbbVie said the deal will be accretive to adjusted earnings per share beginning in 2032.

The acquisition included a rare immunology disease medicine, Ayvakit/Ayvakyt (avapritinib), approved in the U.S. and the EU, and a promising advanced and early-stage immunology pipeline.

Price Action: Apogee Therapeutics shares were up 46.86% at $132.72, and AbbVie shares were up 2.70% at $222.34 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock