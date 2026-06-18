Following the announcement, the stock jumped nearly 19%.

The purchase price will be paid in newly issued Class B ordinary shares. Those shares will vest over as long as eight years. Their release depends on performance targets. The transaction is expected to close within 30 business days, subject to customary closing conditions.

Deal Expands AI Investment Capabilities

Robo.ai said the acquisition builds on its earlier purchase of Neurovia AI. The company expects QC Capital to strengthen its venture-building, capital allocation, M&A and commercialization capabilities.

QC Capital develops and invests in AI-driven businesses. It focuses on AI agents, vertical AI applications and industrial technologies. It also uses its AI Investment Engine and QC Alpha™ platform to support project screening, due diligence, risk management, M&A analysis and portfolio optimization.

The platform targets AI infrastructure, smart cities, robotics, autonomous driving, intelligent logistics, AI fintech, enterprise AI platforms and the next-generation digital economy.

Revenue Targets Linked To Share Release

The consideration shares will be released over eight years if QC Capital meets revenue milestones. One major target is cumulative revenue of about $2.4 billion across 2026 and 2027. Robo.ai said these targets are forward-looking and are not guarantees of future performance.

Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Zhai said the acquisition would support Robo.ai’s goal of building a global AI robotics platform for the next generation of the intelligent economy.

Robo.ai Price Action

AIIO Price Action: Robo.ai shares were up 18.65% at $2.99 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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