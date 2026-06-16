Why Did SpaceX Buy Cursor? The Merger Filing Offers Clues

While investors and AI enthusiasts focused on the size of the deal, the document suggests the relationship between the two companies began months before the acquisition was formally announced. It also references a ‘Compute Agreement’ between the two companies that points to a relationship deeper than a simple acquisition.



The Deal May Have Started In April

According to the merger agreement, Anysphere granted SpaceX an exclusive call option on April 19, 2026. The filing further states that SpaceX exercised that option before the merger agreement was signed. That detail is easy to overlook, but it suggests the key strategic decision may have been made nearly two months before the acquisition was officially unveiled.

In practice, the June merger announcement may have represented the formal completion of a process that had already been set in motion in April.

For investors trying to understand why SpaceX moved so aggressively, that timeline matters.

The Compute Agreement

The merger filing also references a separate Compute Agreement entered into by the companies on April 19, the same day the call option was signed.

The document does not disclose the terms of that agreement. That omission leaves several unanswered questions.

The existence of the agreement suggests the relationship may have extended beyond a traditional buyer-seller transaction.

More Than A Software Acquisition?

Most coverage has framed the transaction as SpaceX acquiring a popular AI coding assistant. But the filing hints at a broader strategic picture.

Before the merger agreement was signed, certain service-provider shareholders entered into so-called Revest Agreements with SpaceX and Anysphere.

Such agreements are commonly used to retain key employees after acquisitions by tying compensation or equity to continued service. That suggests the deal may be as much about securing engineering talent as it is about acquiring software assets.

In the AI industry, elite engineering teams are often viewed as the most valuable asset of all.

The IPO Clues

Another notable feature of the merger agreement is the extensive attention given to IPO-related scenarios.

The document contains provisions covering IPO lockups, public-market share transfers, resale restrictions and situations in which SpaceX could be operating as a public company. On their own, such provisions are not unusual.

Yet their prominence raises an interesting question: Was SpaceX assembling strategic AI assets ahead of a potential future public listing?

The agreement does not answer that question directly. But it does suggest that the possibility of a public-market future was considered during deal negotiations.

The Bigger Question

The most important takeaway from the filing may be that the acquisition did not emerge overnight.

An exclusive call option, a separate Compute Agreement and employee-retention arrangements all point to a relationship that appears to have been developing months before the $60 billion deal became public. That does not necessarily explain why SpaceX bought Cursor.

But it does suggest the acquisition was likely the culmination of a broader strategic partnership rather than a standalone transaction.

And until the full terms of the Compute Agreement come to light, the deal’s complete rationale remains an open question.

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