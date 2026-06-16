Netflix Flexes 'M&A Muscle' As Bidding Contests Spook Wall Street

Netflix Deal Activity Draws Scrutiny

The streamer's growing presence in large M&A discussions could raise questions about strategy, integration risk, and valuation, even when no deal is announced.

Netflix also signaled discipline on pricing.

Sources told Semafor that Roku's board focused on maximizing value, while Fox's bid was described as a $160-per-share offer and Netflix's interest did not move forward.

Co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on an April earnings call that pursuing Warner helped Netflix "build our M&A muscle," including deal execution and early integration.

Technical Setup Remains Weak

Netflix's decline came amid mixed market action, with the Nasdaq down 1.1% and the Dow up 0.69%. Market breadth remained positive, with seven sectors advancing and four declining, suggesting Netflix's move reflected growth and technology pressure rather than a broad selloff.

The stock remains in a longer-term downtrend, trading 6.7% below its 20-day simple moving average of $84.81, 12.6% below its 50-day average of $90.51 and 20.1% below its 200-day average of $99.01. The 20-day average remains below the 50-day average, while the 50-day average remains below the 200-day average after a death cross in December 2025.

Momentum also remains weak, with MACD below its signal line and a negative histogram, suggesting buyers are losing control unless the stock rebuilds momentum. Netflix is down 35.43% over the past 12 months and trades near its 52-week low zone of $75.01, making $75 a key support area, while resistance sits near $91.50 around the 50-day moving average.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 16 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 79 cents (Up from 72 cents YoY)

: 79 cents (Up from 72 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $12.58 Billion (Up from $11.08 Billion YoY)

: $12.58 Billion (Up from $11.08 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because NFLX carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were down 3.47% at $78.83 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock