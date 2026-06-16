Yum! Brands Is Selling One Of America's Most Iconic Pizza Chains For $2.3 Billion— Here's What To Know

On Tuesday, Yum Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) confirmed the sale of its subsidiary, Pizza Hut, to private equity firm LongRange Capital for nearly $1.5 billion.

YUMC stock declined 1.2% in Tuesday’s pre-market trading session.

Yum Brands also expects to incur one-time expenses of approximately $85 million in 2026 related to these transactions. The sale comes in the wake of persistent financial struggles for Pizza Hut, which has been weighing down Yum’s overall financial performance.

“These transactions enable Yum! to be a more focused company that continues to leverage scale, technology and talent to accelerate our raising the B.A.R. priorities and deliver sustained value for our stakeholders," said Chris Turner, CEO of Yum! Brands.

The deal marks the end of Pizza Hut's long-running association with Taco Bell and KFC under Yum's portfolio. It also reflects Pizza Hut's shift away from dine-in restaurants toward delivery and carryout, as it continues to fall behind its rivals.

Pizza Industry Faces Demand Slump

The sale of Pizza Hut follows a series of strategic moves by Yum Brands. In February, Yum Brands revealed plans to close underperforming Pizza Hut outlets during its fiscal 2025 fourth-quarter earnings call, as part of its “Hut Forward” program aimed at improving near-term performance.

Yum Brands said its strategic review is progressing on schedule and is expected to conclude this year, alongside its "Hut Forward" initiative, which includes store closures, marketing upgrades, tech modernization, franchise agreement updates, and a one-time marketing contribution to support the program.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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