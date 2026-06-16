SpaceX To Buy AI Coding Startup Cursor

SpaceX To Acquire Cursor

On June 16, 2026, SpaceX, its wholly owned subsidiary X67 Inc., and Anysphere entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger. Under the agreement, X67 will merge with Cursor, with Cursor surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of SpaceX.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including required regulatory approvals. SpaceX expects the acquisition to close during the third quarter of 2026.

Deal Values Cursor At $60 Billion

At closing, each outstanding share of Cursor’s common and preferred stock will automatically convert into the right to receive shares of SpaceX Class A common stock.

The exchange ratio will be based on Cursor’s implied equity value of $60 billion and the volume-weighted average closing price of SpaceX Class A shares over the seven consecutive trading days immediately preceding the merger’s closing.

SpaceX Stock Performance

SpaceX stock rose nearly 5% in Tuesday’s premarket session as investors continued to buy into the stock’s powerful rally. The gains came even as broader market sentiment weakened, with Nasdaq futures down 0.17% and S&P 500 futures slipping 0.07%.

SPCX Stock Price Activity: SpaceX shares were up 4.49% at $201.14 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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