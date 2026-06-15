Why Is Payoneer Global Stock Gaining Monday?

Following the announcement, the PAYO stock gained over 4%.

Nuvei To Acquire Payoneer In $2.75 Billion Deal

Under the agreement, Payoneer shareholders will receive $7.40 per share in cash. The companies said the combination will create a global commerce platform that enables businesses to accept, hold, and move money, including stablecoin transactions, across more than 190 countries and territories.

“The acquisition of Payoneer marks a defining step in Nuvei’s evolution into a global financial infrastructure leader,” said Phil Fayer, chairman and chief executive officer of Nuvei. “By combining complementary capabilities, we can offer businesses a more complete platform to accept payments, send funds, issue cards, manage treasury and FX needs, and access embedded financial services – at scale.”

Building A Cross-Border Commerce Network

The combined company is expected to generate about $3 billion in annual revenue and process more than $500 billion in annual payment volume for more than 2.4 million customers.

The deal combines Nuvei’s payment acceptance capabilities with Payoneer’s cross-border payout network, multi-currency accounts and banking infrastructure.

The companies said the platform will support businesses operating on major digital commerce marketplaces, including Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Airbnb, Fiverr, Upwork, Etsy, ByteDance, Shopify and WooCommerce.

Payoneer’s regulatory footprint was also highlighted as a key asset. The company holds licenses across multiple jurisdictions, including online payment services licensing in mainland China and authorization in principle as a cross-border payment aggregator in India.

Transaction Details

“For two decades, Payoneer has earned the trust of millions of businesses in markets where trust takes years to build,” said Payoneer CEO John Caplan. “Together, we will reach more businesses, in more markets, with a more complete platform.”

The boards of both companies approved the transaction. The deal is expected to close in mid-2027, subject to shareholder approval, regulatory clearances and customary closing conditions.

PAYO Price Action: Payoneer Global shares were up 4.15% at $7.025 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Shutterstock