Roku For Sale? JPMorgan Sees Comcast As The Most Logical Buyer

Why Comcast Stands Out

JPMorgan argues a Roku acquisition could fundamentally reshape Comcast’s streaming and advertising ambitions.

The firm pointed to Roku’s dominant connected-TV footprint, its advertising platform and the potential to accelerate Peacock’s growth both domestically and internationally. Combining Roku’s distribution reach with Comcast’s content and advertising operations could also create one of the industry’s largest connected-TV ecosystems.

JPMorgan additionally sees opportunities to combine Roku’s advertising technology with Comcast’s existing ad assets, potentially creating an end-to-end platform spanning targeting, measurement and inventory sales.

Plenty Of Other Suitors

That doesn’t mean Comcast is alone.

Amazon could use Roku to strengthen its advertising business and smart-TV presence, although JPMorgan believes the company is likely prioritizing massive AI infrastructure investments.

Netflix could accelerate its fast-growing advertising business through a Roku deal, but such a move could raise fresh concerns about subscription growth and acquisition strategy.

Disney could gain direct distribution into millions of homes, while Fox could combine Roku with Tubi to create a streaming and FAST-channel powerhouse. AppLovin, meanwhile, remains a dark horse candidate, with JPMorgan highlighting the company’s financial resources and growing connected-TV ambitions.

For now, Roku remains independent. But if the company is truly exploring strategic alternatives, JPMorgan believes Comcast may have the strongest reason to pick up the phone.

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