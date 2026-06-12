by Caroline Ryan Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) , a genomic medicine company, announced that, after extensive consideration of the company's pipeline and financial resources, it has retained Raymond James as its financial advisor to assist in evaluating a full range of strategic alternatives to "advance its promising pipeline" and to maximize value for all stakeholders, the company said in a press release.

Zooz Strategy (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) is exploring a range of strategic alternatives that could potentially complement the Company's existing bitcoin treasury strategy and enhance long-term shareholder value. The review and evaluation of strategic alternatives may include, among other things, potential business combinations, acquisitions, strategic investments, operating businesses, partnerships, joint ventures, capital markets initiatives, and other corporate transactions.

Arcline Investment Management, a growth-oriented private equity firm, has agreed to acquire the holding company of Continental Aerospace Technologies, Inc. for a total consideration of approximately $535 million. Continental is a designer and manufacturer of piston aircraft engines and a provider of related aftermarket products and services for the general aviation market. "The Company’s technical capabilities, large installed base, and reputation for reliability fit naturally alongside our aerospace and defense systems and subsystems strategy. We look forward to partnering with Continental’s management team and employees to support continued investment in the business and accelerate its next chapter of growth," Arcline commented.

Total Safety Supplies & Solutions, Inc., a distributor of industrial maintenance, repair, and operations products, has agreed to be acquired by Mill Point Capital LLC. "This transaction will allow the remaining Total Safety business to increase our focus on providing quality safety and compliance services to our customers," said Brad Clark, CEO of Total Safety. The transaction is expected to close later this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

Carlyle Group (NYSE:CG) has bought South Korean home and healthcare appliance rental platform Chung Ho Group for $700 million. The transaction was motivated by a large inheritance tax burden and a lack of an heir prepared to manage the company, Bloomberg reported. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

Cadogan Tate, a high-value storage and logistics company, has acquired Fully Loaded Deliveries (FLD), an Arizona-based operator specializing in luxury moving, storage, and design installation. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition serves as an extension of Cadogan Tate's U.S. network in the Southwest, bringing together a founder-built business with the resources, infrastructure, and technology of a global premium residential services group, the company said in a press release. FLD will continue to operate under its existing brand and team as part of the Cadogan Tate Group.

Liberty Waste Solutions, a provider of integrated waste and recycling solutions in North Carolina, has acquired Bill’s Trash Services, a residential waste collector serving the greater Fayetteville market and Harnett County, N.C. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.

Chiesi Group has completed its acquisition of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, bringing the biotech company into its rare diseases business unit focused on treatments for rare and ultra-rare conditions. Chiesi acquired KalVista through a tender offer of $27 per share in cash, successfully securing about 77.8% of KalVista’s outstanding shares, which were accepted for payment after being validly tendered.

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) , a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The Plan will transition ownership of the company to certain GoHealth lenders, reinstate the preferred equity of the company, provide for payment in full of trade payables and other ordinary course obligations, and provide a cash payment to holders of GoHealth common equity, a press release stated. The company plans to continue operating as normal during the process. GoHealth expects to emerge from its bankruptcy plan before the start of the 2026 annual enrollment period.

Simad Holdings, the owner of 30 summer camps, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company lists liabilities of $500 million to $1 billion and 50,000 to 100,000 creditors. The camp’s owners, David and Michael Shabsels, also filed for personal bankruptcy, as well as the company's affiliates.

Mexican restaurant chain On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina has decided to close all of its locations, nearly one year after the chain was taken over by Pappas Restaurants, Inc, a Houston hospitality group. The company had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last year and had secured funding from a Pappas affiliate, which helped finance the chain.