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Benzinga Deal Dash against a blue hued financial chart for our M&A coverage
June 12, 2026 2:40 PM 5 min read

Deal Dispatch: Carlyle Buys Chung Ho Group, Second Nature Brands Acquires Tillamook Country Smoker, GoHealth Bankruptcy

New On The Block

Updates From The Block

Second Nature Brands has agreed to acquire Tillamook Country Smoker from Insignia Capital Group. The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to customary closing conditions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Off The Block

Bankruptcy Block

SiFi Networks has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The open-access fiber operator reported $1 million to $10 million in assets and between $10 million and $50 million in debts. SiFi Networks America is a specialized telecommunications infrastructure project management and deployment services provider in the U.S.

Sleep Number Corp. has agreed to merge with Sleep Country Canada through a court-supervised process after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The mattress maker has been struggling with demand as well as increased financial strain, Bloomberg reported.

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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