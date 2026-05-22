Deal Dispatch: IMAX Mulls Potential Sale, Shein Buys Everlane, West Marine Bankruptcy

Updates From The Block

Broad-based chip maker Analog Devices has agreed to purchase Empower Semiconductor for $1.5 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026, subject to regulator approvals.

• KKR stock is trading near recent lows. What’s the outlook for KKR shares?

Off The Block

Global medical technology company Embecta Corp. completed its acquisition of medical device manufacturer Owen Mumford Holdings in a deal worth $200 million. The transaction is expected to speed up the BD spinoff's evolution into a diversified medical supplies company with a broader focus beyond diabetes care.

Bankruptcy Block

West Marine filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with plans to emerge from the process by mid-August, the company revealed in a press release. West Marine stores remain open for business, and the company expects no changes to its day-to-day operations.

Del Monte Foods Corp. won the approval of its bankruptcy plan to liquidate and wind down after the company sold off most of its major assets. The food distributor filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last July after accumulating more than $1.2 billion in debt.

Midland, Texas-based environmental and industrial services company Warrior Technologies has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The company reports $10 million to $50 million in assets and $50 million to $100 million in liabilities. The filing indicates that there will be funds available for distribution to unsecured creditors.

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock