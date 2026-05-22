Conduent Inks Multi-Million Dollar Deal To Sell Public Transit Business

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) shares are up during Friday’s premarket session, as the company has announced an agreement to sell its Public Transit business to Modaxo for $164 million.

This strategic move is part of Conduent’s plan to simplify its portfolio and strengthen its financial foundation, which may be contributing to the positive sentiment around the stock.

The sale has a purchase price that is expected to close before the end of 2026, pending regulatory approvals.

As of March 31, 2026, Conduent had cash and equivalents worth $228 million. The firm’s long-term debt at the end of the first quarter increased to $698 million, higher than $665 as of December 31, 2025.

The sale of the Public Transit business is a significant step for Conduent as it focuses on its core operations and aims to enhance shareholder value. This transaction aligns with the company’s strategy to streamline its offerings and fortify its balance sheet.

As the broader market shows positive momentum, with major indices like the Nasdaq and S&P 500 also trading higher, Conduent’s move appears to resonate well with investors looking for stability and growth potential in the company’s future.

Technical Analysis

Conduent’s stock has experienced a 12-month decline of 32.77%, but recent price action indicates a potential shift. Currently, the stock is trading at $1.71, which is 6.6% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $1.63 and 16.7% above its 50-day SMA of $1.49. The 100-day SMA stands at $1.56, while the 200-day SMA is at $1.98, indicating that the stock is currently 12.2% below this longer-term average.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.86, suggesting that the stock is in a neutral zone, indicating no immediate overbought or oversold conditions. This positioning allows for potential upward movement if the momentum continues to build. The 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, which is a bullish signal, while the 50-day SMA remains below the 200-day SMA, indicating a bearish long-term trend.

Key Resistance : $1.98 — this level is significant as it represents the 200-day SMA, a critical long-term trend indicator.

: $1.98 — this level is significant as it represents the 200-day SMA, a critical long-term trend indicator. Key Support: $1.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, aligning with the 52-week low zone.

Conduent’s recent sale of its Public Transit business to Modaxo is a strategic move to streamline operations and focus on core areas, potentially enhancing its competitive position in the market. This decision reflects Conduent’s commitment to delivering sustainable, long-term value for its shareholders and clients.

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on August 5, 2026.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 18 cents (Down from Loss of 13 cents YoY)

: Loss of 18 cents (Down from Loss of 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $700.73 million (Down from $754.00 million YoY)

Price Action

CNDT Price Action: Conduent shares were up 14.37% at $1.83 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo Courtesy: Gorodenkoff on Shutterstock.com

Photo: Shutterstock