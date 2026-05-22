FedEx-Led $9 Billion Buyout Offer Window For Polish Parcel Firm InPost Opens May-End

A consortium spearheaded by FedEx (NYSE:FDX) has put forward an approximately €7.8 billion (around $9.06 billion) acquisition proposal for Polish parcel locker firm InPost.

The buyout proposal, initially announced in February and unanimously endorsed by InPost’s board, is anticipated to run from May 26 to July 27. Regulatory approvals for the transaction have already been obtained in China, Israel, Italy, Turkey, and Ukraine. The European Commission and Vietnam are expected to complete their reviews in the second half of 2026.

The all-cash takeover bid, backed by 48% of shareholders, necessitates 80% of shares to be tendered for the deal to go through.

Upon the deal’s completion, InPost’s shares will be delisted from Euronext Amsterdam. InPost will convene two extraordinary general meetings to update shareholders about the offer.

FedEx Eyes Europe Locker Expansion

The acquisition proposal was first made public in February when FedEx, together with Advent, A&R, and PPF, reached a conditional agreement for an all-cash public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of InPost.

Following the settlement, FedEx will hold a 37% stake in the consortium, equalling Advent's share, while A&R and PPF will hold 16% and 10%, respectively.

Despite the companies remaining separate competitors, the €15.60 ($18.11)-per-share bid would allow FedEx to expand its European presence and help establish a European parcel locker powerhouse.

Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, FedX shares surged 32.67%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Thursday, the stock rose 0.54% to close at $388.91.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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