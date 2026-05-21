Parker-Hannifin Buys $2.55B Flight-Critical Systems Business

Deal Terms

The cash deal value includes expected tax benefits with a net present value of about $75 million.

On a net basis, including tax benefits, the price represents around 22.7x CIRCOR Aerospace's estimated 2026 adjusted EBITDA, or 18.2x when factoring in projected cost synergies of around 10% of 2026 sales.

The company expects the deal to close in the second half of calendar 2026, subject to regulatory and customary approvals.

As of March 31, Parker Hannifin had $476 million in cash.

Synergies & Benefits

The acquisition adds complementary capabilities in flight-critical motion and flow control systems, strengthening the portfolio with proprietary technologies for current and next-generation commercial and defense platforms.

The company expects the business to generate about $270 million in CY2026 sales with adjusted EBITDA margins above 40% before synergies. This is supported by a roughly 80% OEM mix balanced evenly between commercial and defense exposure.

Parker Hannifin projects the deal to be immediately accretive to revenue growth, EBITDA margins, adjusted EPS, and cash flow.

PH Earnings Snapshot

Recently, the company reported adjusted EPS of $8.17, topping the $7.83 estimate, on sales of $5.486 billion, ahead of the $5.400 billion estimate and up 11% year over year with 6.5% organic growth.

Parker raised full-year 2026 guidance, increasing GAAP EPS to $27.10 from $26.26–$26.86, above a $26.95 estimate. Adjusted EPS was raised to $31.20 from $30.40–$31.00, compared with a $30.96 estimate.

Sales guidance was narrowed to about $21.240 billion, compared with prior guidance of $20.942 billion–$21.339 billion and a $21.276 billion estimate.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $1,057.83. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Lowers Target to $1060.00) (May 7)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $1060.00) (May 7) Citigroup : Buy (Raises Target to $1141.00) (May 1)

: Buy (Raises Target to $1141.00) (May 1) Citigroup: Buy (Raises Target to $1137.00) (April 13)

PH Top ETF Holdings And Passive Flow Risk

Significance: Because PH carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

PH Stock Price Activity: Parker Hannifin shares were up 0.78% at $866.14 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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