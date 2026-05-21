The board of both companies approved the transaction. AvalonBay shareholders receive 2.793 shares of Equity Residential for each AvalonBay share held. Once the transaction closes, they will own approximately 51.2% of the combined company. Equity Residential shareholders will own about 48.8%, on a fully diluted basis.

At March 31, AvalonBay had $121.2 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.

AvalonBay CEO Benjamin Schall said the deal will drive “cash flow generation, earnings and dividend growth, and value for shareholders.” Schall will lead the combined company as CEO following the merger. Mark J. Parrell, CEO of Equity Residential, will retire upon completion of the transaction.

Synergies & Combined Company

The combined company will own more than 180,000 rental apartments and is expected to generate about $2 billion in annual cash flow, supporting self-funded growth initiatives, including a $4.4 billion development pipeline spanning roughly 10,800 apartments.

The companies expect the deal to be accretive for shareholders, with projected gross synergies of about $175 million and net synergies of roughly $125 million after tax adjustments.

Management also anticipates a lower cost of capital and stronger growth prospects, supporting additional accretive investments over time.

The plan is to pay an annualized dividend of $2.81 per share, in line with Equity Residential's current payout and above AvalonBay's existing yield.

AVB Earnings Preview And Analyst Price Targets

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. is slated to provide its next financial update on July 29, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 280 cents (Down from 282 cents)

: 280 cents (Down from 282 cents) Revenue Estimate : $772.92 Million (Up from $760.20 Million)

: $772.92 Million (Up from $760.20 Million) Valuation: P/E of 23.1x (Indicates fair valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $193.08. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Neutral (Lowers Target to $189.00) (May 14)

: Neutral (Lowers Target to $189.00) (May 14) Scotiabank : Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $187.00) (May 14)

: Sector Perform (Lowers Target to $187.00) (May 14) Barclays : Overweight (Lowers Target to $203.00) (May 11)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $203.00) (May 11)

AVB ETF Exposure: Funds With The Biggest Weighting

Significance: Because AVB carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AVB Stock Price Activity: AvalonBay Communities shares were down 1.95% at $183.04 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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