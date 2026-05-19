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July 30, 2019 Santa Clara CA USA - Analog Devices logo at their offices in Silicon Valley; Analog Devices, Inc, also known as ADI or Analog, is an American multinational semiconductor company
May 19, 2026 5:32 AM 1 min read

Analog Devices Reportedly In Talks To Buy AI Chip Firm Empower Semiconductor For $1.5 Billion

Empower manufactures high-voltage chips for AI processors and data centers.

Analog Devices and Empower Semiconductor did not respond to Benzinga‘s request for comments

Analysts See Continued Momentum

The company also issued second-quarter EPS guidance ahead of estimates, with analysts highlighting sustained strength in data center and industrial markets, along with pricing increases supporting continued momentum.

The company is due to report its second-quarter results on Wednesday.

ADI Price Action: On a year-to-date basis, Analog Devices stock surged 52.91%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Monday, it rose 0.26% to close at $418.58.

Image via Shutterstock

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