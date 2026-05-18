Ondas Bets Big On AI Battlefield Software With Omnisys Buyout

• Ondas stock is showing notable weakness. Why is ONDS stock dropping?

BRO Platform Added To Portfolio

The acquisition adds Omnisys' Battle Resource Optimization (BRO) platform to Ondas' portfolio of autonomous systems.

Ondas said the BRO platform supports mission planning, operational coordination and battlefield resource optimization across multi-domain defense environments.

Combat-Proven Defense Software

Omnisys' BRO software has operated across advanced defense architectures for more than 25 years and has been combat-proven in air defense operations.

The platform uses AI algorithms to support real-time mission planning, battlefield coordination and operational decision-making across sensors, command-and-control systems and autonomous platforms.

Ondas said integrating BRO with its SkyWeaver platform will support ISR, strike, electronic warfare, counter-UAS and air defense missions.

Cash Position and Executive Commentary

The company ended the recent quarter with $1.48 billion in cash, restricted cash and short-term investments.

“Omnisys and its BRO platform will represent a major advancement of Ondas’ customer-focused systems-of-systems roadmap for autonomous defense and security solutions,” said CEO Eric Brock.

ONDS Technical Outlook: Momentum and Key Support Levels

Ondas shares have surged 893.37% over the past 12 months, reflecting strong investor momentum. The stock currently trades below its short-term moving average, reflecting weakening near-term momentum.

Ondas trades 11.63% above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a strong longer-term uptrend.

The MACD remains above its signal line, suggesting easing downside pressure and improving trading momentum.

Key Resistance : $12 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with historical price action and psychological resistance.

: $12 — Nearby level where rebounds can stall, aligning with historical price action and psychological resistance. Key Support: $8.50 — Level where buyers previously stepped in, providing a safety net for the stock.

ONDS Earnings Preview and Analyst Price Targets

Ondas is slated to provide its next financial update on Aug. 11, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : Loss of 6 cents (Up from loss of 8 cents)

: Loss of 6 cents (Up from loss of 8 cents) Revenue Estimate : $64.49 million (Up from $6.27 million)

: $64.49 million (Up from $6.27 million) Valuation: P/E of 35.4x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an consensus price target of $17.50. Recent analyst moves include:

Northland Capital Markets : Outperform (Raises target to $18 on March 26)

: Outperform (Raises target to $18 on March 26) Needham: Buy (Maintains Target to $23 on March 25)

ONDS Stock Price Action

ONDS Stock Price Activity: Ondas shares traded 9.23% lower at $9.64 at publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock