York Space Is Buying A Satellite Company — Here's What Investors Need To Know

All.Space's Hydra Terminal Range provides multi-link, multi-orbit, and multi-band connectivity across various satellite networks, supporting resilient communications for defense and national security operations across space, air, land, and maritime environments.

This marks York's second strategic acquisition since going public.

All.Space CEO Paul McCarter highlighted that the partnership with York will allow the company to scale its technology to meet rising demand in complex operational settings.

Recent Earnings

York Space Systems reported first-quarter revenue of $116.34 million, beating estimates of $109.59 million.

The company highlighted strong demand for government programs, a $583 million IPO, and a $642 million backlog. York reaffirmed full-year guidance and said its All.Space acquisition will expand growth opportunities.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $656 million.

YSS Technical Outlook: Momentum And Key Moving Averages

The stock’s current price of $25.99 is significantly below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) of $33.39, indicating it is trading 22.9% lower than this key level.

The 50-day SMA stands at $28.58, placing the stock 9.9% below that average.

The moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is currently below its signal line, suggesting that upward momentum is fading unless it can reclaim that baseline.

YSS Earnings Preview: Next Update Date And Analyst Targets

The companies expect to close the deal in the third quarter of 2026

EPS Estimate : Loss of 9 cents

: Loss of 9 cents Revenue Estimate: $107.81 million

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $36.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $33.00) (May 18)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $33.00) (May 18) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Raises Target to $31.00) (April 20)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $31.00) (April 20) Citigroup: Buy (Lowers Target to $33.00) (April 2)

Price Activity

York Space Systems shares were up 3.33% at $24.82 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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