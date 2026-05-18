Publicis To Acquire LiveRamp In $2.5 Billion Deal

Publicis Groupe agreed to acquire LiveRamp for $38.50 per share in cash, representing a 29.8% premium to LiveRamp's May 15 closing price.

The acquisition combines LiveRamp's data collaboration platform with Epsilon's identity technology and Marcel's artificial intelligence capabilities to help clients securely connect data, generate proprietary insights and build AI agents.

Publicis said the deal is expected to expand its addressable market and accelerate long-term growth, while LiveRamp will continue operating as a neutral and interoperable platform.

Following the acquisition, LiveRamp will continue to be led by Chief Executive Officer Scott Howe, who will report directly to Publicis Groupe CEO Arthur Sadoun. The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar 2026.

Under the terms of the agreement, Publicis Groupe will acquire LiveRamp for a total enterprise value of $2.167 billion in an all-cash transaction, based on an acquisition price of $38.50 per share.

The transaction represents a total equity value of $2.546 billion and includes acquired net cash of $379 million.

Q4 Revenue And Profitability Improve

The acquisition announcement came alongside stronger fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results.

LiveRamp reported fourth-quarter revenue of $206.1 million, up 9% year over year and above the analyst consensus estimate of $205.5 million.

Subscription revenue increased 9% to $158 million, while annual recurring revenue rose 8% to $545 million. Subscription net retention improved to 107%.

Adjusted earnings came in at 52 cents per share, topping analyst estimates of 50 cents per share. GAAP income from operations totaled $15 million, compared with a loss of $12 million a year earlier.

AI Initiatives Remain In Focus

Howe said, "We finished FY26 on a strong note, with Q4 revenue and operating income ahead of consensus and ARR growth accelerating sequentially."

"We also achieved record operating cash flow in FY26, and returned over 100% to shareholders through buybacks," he added.

Technical Levels And Analyst Outlook

LiveRamp shares continue trading above key short-term, medium-term and long-term moving averages, signaling sustained bullish momentum.

The Relative Strength Index stood at 54.59, indicating neutral market conditions with the stock neither overbought nor oversold.

Key resistance remains at $38.50, matching the acquisition offer price from Publicis Groupe. Key support is near $32.00, a level where buyers previously stepped in.

Wall Street analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating on the stock with an average price forecast of $37.00.

Recent analyst actions include:

DA Davidson maintained a Buy rating and lowered its price forecast to $35 on Feb. 6.

maintained a Buy rating and lowered its price forecast to $35 on Feb. 6. Wells Fargo maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised its price forecast to $38 on Feb. 6.

maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised its price forecast to $38 on Feb. 6. Benchmark maintained a Buy rating and lowered its price forecast to $38 on Feb. 3.

Stock Price Action

RAMP Price Action: LiveRamp Holdings shares were up 27.78% at $37.90 during premarket trading on Monday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week high, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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