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H.I.G. Capital has announced that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of International Aerospace Coatings, a provider of aircraft painting solutions for airlines, operators, maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers.

Bankruptcy Block

Prison healthcare company YesCare Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a slew of financial and legal problems, Reuters reported. The company listed its assets between $50 and $100 million, and its liabilities between $100 and $500 million. YesCare is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based company that serves more than 475 correctional facilities across the country.

Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after an agreement was made to eliminate $240 million in debt, Reuters reported. SBS, which owns 17 radio stations, said the bankruptcy proceedings will not affect customers or operations. Lenders are reducing SBS's debt from $310 million to $70 million.

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