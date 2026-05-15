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Benzinga Deal Dash against a blue hued financial chart for our M&A coverage
May 15, 2026 2:44 PM 5 min read

Deal Dispatch: GoPro Retains Houlihan Lokey In Strategic Review, Brookfield Buys World Freight Company, YesCare Corp. Bankruptcy

New On The Block

Updates From The Block

Off The Block

H.I.G. Capital has announced that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of International Aerospace Coatings, a provider of aircraft painting solutions for airlines, operators, maintenance, repair, and overhaul providers.

Bankruptcy Block

Prison healthcare company YesCare Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after a slew of financial and legal problems, Reuters reported. The company listed its assets between $50 and $100 million, and its liabilities between $100 and $500 million. YesCare is a Brentwood, Tennessee-based company that serves more than 475 correctional facilities across the country.

Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS) filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after an agreement was made to eliminate $240 million in debt, Reuters reported. SBS, which owns 17 radio stations, said the bankruptcy proceedings will not affect customers or operations. Lenders are reducing SBS's debt from $310 million to $70 million.

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

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