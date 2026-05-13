PMGC Grabs Precision Parts Maker Serving Boeing, Honeywell

PMGC acquired A&B Aerospace for $4.5 million, marking its fifth acquisition in the past 12 months.

PMGC Expands Aerospace Manufacturing Platform

PMGC acquired California-based A&B Aerospace, a precision-machining and aerospace manufacturing company serving the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets.

A&B Aerospace was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Azusa, California. The company manufactures high-tolerance parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense applications.

For the trailing 12-month period ended Feb. 28, 2026, A&B Aerospace generated approximately $5 million in revenue and about $610,000 in management-adjusted EBITDA.

Deal Terms And Strategic Focus

PMGC acquired 100% of A&B Aerospace for a base cash purchase price of $4.5 million. The deal included $4.275 million paid at closing and a $225,000 indemnification holdback.

The transaction remains subject to customary post-closing adjustments tied to cash balance and net working capital targets.

Jack Badeau, A&B Aerospace's current president, will continue in his role under an employment agreement, while the company will continue operating from its Azusa facility under a lease signed at closing.

PMGC said the acquisition supports its strategy of building an AS9100D-certified CNC machining platform focused on aerospace, defense and industrial end markets.

The company said it views A&B Aerospace as aligned with its strategy due to its technical capabilities, long-standing customer relationships and exposure to U.S. aerospace and defense supply chain demand.

PMGC Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

ELAB Price Action: PMGC Holdings shares were up 10.87% at $2.09 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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