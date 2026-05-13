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Siofok, Hungary. July 08. 2024. A bottle of Jack Daniels with glasses placed on the bar counter of a pub or restaurant.
May 13, 2026 7:10 AM 2 min read

Jack Daniel's Maker Brown-Forman Reportedly Turns Down $15 Billion Sazerac Bid Weeks After Pernod Ricard Talks Ended

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF), the company that produces Jack Daniel’s, has reportedly turned down a $15 billion acquisition bid from its competitor, Sazerac.

Sazerac’s $32 per share cash offer was declined by Brown-Forman earlier this week, reported the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday. The majority of the voting stock of Brown-Forman, a publicly traded company, is controlled by the Brown family, while Sazerac is a privately owned family business.

Brown-Forman and Sazerac did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

Brown-Forman-Pernod Ricard Ends Merger Talks

Both companies said they remain focused on their independent growth strategies, while reports suggested that the talks were complicated by strong family ownership, including the Brown family's majority voting control at Brown-Forman.

BF Price Action: Over the past year, Brown-Forman stock declined 23.98%, as per Benzinga Pro. On Tuesday, the stock ended 1.01% closer at $26.56.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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