Family-Run Angelini Pharma Buys Catalyst Pharmaceuticals For Over 4 Billion

The boards of Angelini Pharma and Catalyst unanimously approved the deal.
Angelini Group is a family-run company chaired by Thea Paola Angelini, a fourth-generation member of the Angelini family, led by Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Pharma.
Catalyst is a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases.
Catalyst Resolves Firdapse Patent Litigation
Firdapse is an FDA-approved prescription medication used to treat Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.
LEMS is a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the neuromuscular junction and causes muscle weakness.
CPRX Earnings Preview
The countdown is on: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set to report earnings on May 11, 2026 (confirmed).
- EPS Estimate: 63 cents (Down from 68 cents)
- Revenue Estimate: $147.96 million (Up from $141.42 million)
- Valuation: P/E of 18.2x (Indicates fair valuation)
CPRX Stock Price Activity: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares were trading 2.06% higher at $31.15 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.
Photo: Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.