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Cubes stacked vertically, forming M and A on financial documents, representing mergers and acquisitions.
May 7, 2026 11:45 AM 2 min read

Family-Run Angelini Pharma Buys Catalyst Pharmaceuticals For Over 4 Billion

The boards of Angelini Pharma and Catalyst unanimously approved the deal.

Angelini Group is a family-run company chaired by Thea Paola Angelini, a fourth-generation member of the Angelini family, led by Sergio Marullo di Condojanni, CEO of Angelini Pharma.

Catalyst is a biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases.

Catalyst Resolves Firdapse Patent Litigation

Firdapse is an FDA-approved prescription medication used to treat Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) in adults and pediatric patients 6 years of age and older.

LEMS is a rare autoimmune disorder that affects the neuromuscular junction and causes muscle weakness.

CPRX Earnings Preview

The countdown is on: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set to report earnings on May 11, 2026 (confirmed).

  • EPS Estimate: 63 cents (Down from 68 cents)
  • Revenue Estimate: $147.96 million (Up from $141.42 million)
  • Valuation: P/E of 18.2x (Indicates fair valuation)

CPRX Stock Price Activity: Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares were trading 2.06% higher at $31.15 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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