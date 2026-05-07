EXCLUSIVE: Cycurion Expands AI Security Platform With Halo Deal

Cycurion, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCU) on Thursday disclosed a binding deal to acquire Halo Privacy for an undisclosed amount.

Halo Privacy Expertise

Halo Privacy had over 10 years of specialized expertise in the privacy- and security-first communications space.

The company brings around $7 million in revenue and $5.5 million in high-quality annual recurring revenue (ARR). ItsIt's trailing ARR represents about 80% of revenue.

Details

The deal aligns with Cycurion's strategy of expanding its cybersecurity, privacy, and threat defense capabilities.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kevin Kelly, CEO of Cycurion, added, "By uniting Halo Privacy's revolutionary Halo Link technology and HavenX's elite digital investigations expertise with our own cybersecurity architecture, we are delivering the most advanced privacy and defense ecosystem available."

The acquisition also supports Kelly's vision of transforming the company into an AI-first, technology-driven security platform.

Beyond serving government agencies and enterprises, Cycurion aims to broaden access to enterprise-grade cybersecurity and privacy tools for businesses and retail consumers, significantly expanding its addressable market.

Combined Solution

The company said that the combined platform is expected to create strong synergies for public safety and national security customers by integrating secure anonymous communications with real-time threat attribution and digital defense tools.

Both U.S. government and private sector clients are expected to benefit from a unified platform designed to strengthen mission-critical operations, improve personnel and asset protection, and enhance overall public safety capabilities, Cycurion added.

As of December 31, 2025, Cycurion had over $5 million of cash.

Announces Restructuring To Cut Costs

In February, the company said it would be realigning key resources and teams to enhance client engagement, strengthen service delivery, and accelerate innovation in cloud security, AI-driven risk management, and infrastructure protection.

These actions are expected to deliver approximately $2.2 million in total annualized cost efficiencies.

CYCU Price Action: Cycurion shares were down 0.47% at $0.92 during premarket trading on Thursday. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $0.76, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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