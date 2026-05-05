Source: GME’s Form 425

According to GameStop's Form 425 filing with the SEC, $2 billion in projected annual cost reductions would lift eBay's diluted GAAP EPS from $4.26 to $7.79 in year one. That's a $3.53 increase—driven almost entirely by cost cuts.

That's the story. It's also the risk. The entire investment case, as presented, compresses into a single lever—cost removal—leaving little margin for error if those savings are delayed, diluted, or offset by secondary impacts on the business.

An EPS Story Built On Cuts

The breakdown is straightforward:

$1.2 billion from Sales & Marketing

$300 million from Product Development

$500 million from G&A

Total: $2 billion.

After tax, that translates to roughly $1.65 billion in incremental earnings. Spread across eBay's share count, it delivers the projected EPS jump.

Strip that out, and the deal looks very different. Without the $2 billion in savings, the implied accretion narrative weakens significantly, raising questions about whether the premium being paid is justified by the underlying growth profile of the business.

There's no comparable revenue acceleration embedded in the model. No step-change growth assumption. The value creation is overwhelmingly tied to removing costs, not adding business.

Execution Is The Strategy

That puts pressure on delivery.

Cost cuts of this scale—nearly 40% of eBay's overhead base—aren't just financial adjustments. They're operational decisions that can ripple into product development, customer acquisition, and platform competitiveness.

And the timeline is tight: twelve months.

Delivering that level of cost reduction within a year also assumes minimal disruption to the core marketplace—an assumption that may prove optimistic given eBay's reliance on marketing to sustain buyer activity and product investment to remain competitive.

If execution lands cleanly, the EPS story holds. If savings fall short or impact growth, the math weakens quickly.

This isn't a synergy story in the traditional sense. It's a cost-engineering story.

And that makes execution—not strategy—the real swing factor.

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